UKTV Acquires ‘Art Detectives’

UKTV signed an agreement with Dynamic Television for two series.

UKTV picked up Art Detectives, the crime and artwork drama that follows art-loving DI Mick Palmer and straight-talking DC Shazia Malik who solve murders connected to the world of art and antiques. Art Detectives will launch exclusively on UKTV’s streaming service U and the free-to-air channel U&DRAMA.

The deal also included the first four seasons of the Irish mystery series Harry Wild, which stars Jane Seymour as the titular amateur detective. The series heads to U and U&DRAMA, with seasons three and four having their free-to-air U.K. premiere.

Dan March, managing partner at Dynamic Television, commented, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with UKTV to bring Art Detectives to audiences in the UK. The series combines gripping mysteries with the fascinating world of art and history, anchored by standout performances from Stephen Moyer and the cast. We’re also delighted that UKTV’s viewers will be able to enjoy Harry Wild, which has become a global fan favorite led by the incomparable Jane Seymour.”