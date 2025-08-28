Little Studio Films Announces ‘L’America’

Little Studio Films announced its upcoming production, L’America, an epic feature film adapted from the acclaimed novel by Joe Orazi, co-written with AJ Ferrara, and directed by filmmaker Sergio Navarretta.

Currently in development, and in the midst of securing global distribution partners, L’America brings to life the struggles, sacrifices, and resilience of Italian immigrants chasing the American dream in the early 20th century.

The story shines a spotlight not only on the triumphs of hope and determination, but also on the darker, lesser-known chapters of history. Few realize that during World War II, Italian-Americans were subjected to internment camps, travel restrictions, and discrimination — a reality largely overlooked in mainstream narratives. L’America will weave this overlooked truth into its dramatic tapestry as we follow the integration process of three families, ensuring audiences connect with both the universal and untold elements of this immigrant journey.