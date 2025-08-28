BIG MEDIA inked a licensing deal with AMC Networks International Central & Northern Europe for three original series. 

BIG MEDIA’s newest original UNTHINKABLE: Moments that Shocked the World will premiere in the fall. The fast-paced documentary explores the most significant news events in recent history. 

The deal also includes SPYCRAFT (pictured), a global hit series co-produced with Netflix, and HISTORY 360, a short-video series that introduces various historical subjects. 

Anna Scheitzach, Senior Director of Sales – CEE at BIG Media, commented, “Over the years, BIG Media has earned a reputation for producing high-quality original content in the historical docuseries category and we’ve found that this appeals to audiences around the world. Thanks to AMC Networks International Central & Northern Europe, we are entering a new market with these shows. We have every confidence that they will be met with the same enthusiasm from viewers that they have in other territories.”

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet