‘The Hardacres’ Heads to the U.S.

BritBox has acquired the North American streaming rights for Banijay Rights’ period drama The Hardacres.

Produced by Playground, in association with Screen Ireland, and Red Berry Productions for 5 in the U.K., The Hardacres follows the lives, loves and fortunes of the working class Hardacre family as they move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate in 1890’s Yorkshire.

BritBox has acquired seasons one and two of the series for North America. The first season will debut on September 10 in the U.S. and Canada.

The second installment of the ensemble family drama will chart the Hardacre family as they settle into Hardacre Hall and turn their attention to reshaping the world around them…with all the ambition, friction, and fallout that entails.