All3Media Inks Pre-Sales for ‘I Fought the Law’

All3Media International has secured a number of pre-sales for new drama “I Fought the Law,” starring Sheridan Smith.

The series tells the real-life story of Ann Ming, a mother who, driven by unimaginable grief, finds strength to challenge the centuries-old Double Jeopardy Law to see her daughter’s murderer finally brought to justice after a 15-year battle.

The four-part drama has been acquired by Polar+ for France, Filmin (digital rights) for Portugal and Spain, and EITB for Spain’s Basque region. Additional deals in Europe have been inked with NPO (Netherlands), SVT (Sweden), Virgin Media (Eire), VRT (Flemish Belgium) and Hellenic Telecommunications (Greece). Dazzler Media has also signed DVD and DTO rights for the U.K. and Eire.

Freedom Media in Kazakhstan has acquired digital rights, while TV rights have been signed by TVNZ in New Zealand, Yes TV in Israel and Now TV for Hong Kong and Macau. Stan has secured digital rights for Australia.

Produced by Hera Pictures and based on Ann Ming’s book For The Love of Julie, the series will launch on August 31 on ITV and STV and will be available to stream on ITVX and STV Player.