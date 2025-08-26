Perplexity to Pay for AI Queries

The San Francisco, California-based AI research and answer engine Perplexity has earmarked U.S. $42.5 million to compensate publishers for articles that the AI company uses to answer questions.

This initial pool of money is expected to increase over time. The money will be generated out of the subscriptions of Perplexity’s new service called Comet Plus, soon to be launched.

Publishers will be receiving 80 percent of Comet Plus News Service. This new revenue-share business model will replace Perplexity’s original program that paid publishers a percentage of advertising revenue.