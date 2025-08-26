Mr Bean FAST Channel on Samsung in North America

Banijay Rights is launching its “Mr Bean: The Animated Series” FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. and Canada.

The 24/7 FAST channel will roll-out on Samsung TV Plus comedy section on August 27, comprising all four seasons of Mr Bean: The Animated Series. The animation follows the antics of Mr Bean and Teddy, as they embark on a series of adventures, making plenty of mischief along the way.

2025 marks 35 years since Mr Bean first hit screens. It has been broadcast in more than 200 territories. Co-created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis, the eponymous hero was played by Rowan Atkinson, who now voices the animated series.

The fourth season of Mr Bean: The Animated Series premiered earlier this year in the U.K. on Boomerang and ITVX, and globally on Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ channels and streaming services. It is produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family (part of Banijay Kids & Family) and executive produced by Tom Beattie and Rowan Atkinson.