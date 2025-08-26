Toronto Film Fest Is Expanding

This year’s 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will be held September 4 to 14, 2025, two days of which will overlap with the Venice Film Festival, set to happen August 27-September 6 (see front cover story).

Next year, with the addition of a film market (TIFF Market), the event will move to the later dates of September 10-20, 2026, with the market portion taking place September 10-16. However, as per mid- August 2025, TIFF’s organizers were not yet able to provide VideoAge with additional information about the marketplace’s future venue or the number of buyers and exhibitors expected.

The TIFF Organization, the festival’s organizer, is a not-for-profit organization that, in addition to selecting new award-winning films for its festival, excels in marketing the festival’s main “product,” which is theater tickets, each priced at C$17 (for top-tier seats), for screenings at one of the festival’s five cinemas around downtown Toronto, but also ancillary items like the Festival Program Book (priced at C$65), and various merchandise. Participant fees range from C$515 for the conferences to C$995 for buyers.

