Unifrance Rendez-Vous To Expect 150 Buyers in Le Havre

The 31st edition of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous will be held in Le Havre, from September 1 to 5, 2025. Organizers are expecting 150 buyers from some 40 countries and 51 French distributors.

The event will welcome a large European delegation, with the participation of numerous companies from Western and Eastern Europe, in addition to buyers from the Middle East (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey), Africa (Tunisia, Cameroon, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo), America (U.S., Canada, Brazil), and Asia (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Indonesia).

The Rendez-Vous will kick off on September 1 with an evening event at the MuMa — the André Malraux Modern Art Museum — in the presence of Édouard Philippe, the Mayor of Havre.

The video library — more than 500 titles covering all genres — will open its doors on September 2 at Carree des Docks, while a number of morning of conferences will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., introduced by Gilles Pélisson, president of Unifrance, Daniela Elstner, executive director of the organization, and Gaëtan Bruel, president of the CNC.

As in the past, CNC and Unifrance will co-present the 2024 figures for French audiovisual program exports during a conference that will be broadcast online and translated into English.