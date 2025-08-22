The World’s Best Movies

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, The New York Times featured “The 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century.” The feature filled the newspaper’s entire 24-page Arts & Leisure section, and, according to an explanation in the main section, the Culture desk had polled 500 people in the film industry.

According to the Times, the best movie of the past 25 years is Parasite, the 2019 film by Bong Joon Ho; while the 100th best movie is Superbad, the 2007 film directed by Greg Mottola for Sony Pictures.

In between, there are Y Tu Mamá También, the 2002 Mexican/U.S. film by Alfonso Cuarón (ranked 18th); Yi Yi, the 2000 Taiwanese film by Edward Yang (ranked 40th); and Melancholia, the Scandinavian co-produced 2001 Lars Von Tier film (ranked 84th).