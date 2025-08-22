Sports TV Menus

Last August 18, VideoAge‘s WaterCooler ran a feature titled ‘Splintering Sports TV Offerings.’ Today, The Wall Street Journal expanded on the topic, giving a detailed overview of U.S. sports TV rights deals.

National Football League: Amazon, Comcast, Disney, FOX, Google, and Paramount.

National Basketball Association: Amazon, Comcast, Disney.

Major League Baseball: Apple, Disney, FOX, Warner Bros., and currently finalizing with Comcast and Netflix.

College Sports: Comcast, Disney, FOX, Paramount, Warner Bros.

World Wrestling Entertainment: Comcast, Disney, Netflix, The CW.

National Hockey League: Disney, Warner Bros.

Ultimate Fighting Championship: Paramount.

IndyCar/Indianapolis Motor Speedway: FOX.

The Journal added: “Sports are the most valuable programming on TV. Of the top 100 telecasts of 2024, 85 were sporting events and related programming.”