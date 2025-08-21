Horror Satire ‘Corporate Retreat’ Wraps Production

The satirical horror film “Corporate Retreat” has enlisted Anna Drubich — composer of Zach Cregger’s Barbarian — to score the film, and Claudia Castello — editor of Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station — to handle its editing.

The film, produced by Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures, follows a group of tech company employees on a corporate retreat that turns into a bloody fight for survival.

The ensemble cast includes Odeya Rush (Lady Bird), Alan Ruck (Succession), Rosanna Arquette, Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) Zion Moreno, Sasha Lane, Benjamin Norris, Elias Kacavas, Kirby Johnson, Ellen Toland, Tyler Alvarez, Omar Sharif Jr, and Eden Amira.

Singer said, “Claudia and Anna are both bringing so much talent to the post-production on this project. They are really enhancing the movie; we’re very lucky to have them on board.”

Aaron Fisher (Inside the Rain) is directing the film and co-wrote the script with Kerri Lee Romeo. Fisher said, “It’s been a fantastic experience getting to work with Claudia and Anna to bring this film to life.”

Production recently wrapped in Los Angeles.