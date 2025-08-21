Bundesliga Strikes MENA Deal

Bundesliga matches will be available to fans throughout the Middle East and North Africa region, after a three-year partnership was struck with the MBC GROUP.

Football fans across the region can watch Bundesliga matches without restriction, starting with this Friday’s season opener between FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig.

Three matches a week will be available on free-to-air (FTA) channel MBC Action, while the opening match will air on the flagship channel MBC1. All matches will be available on streaming platform Shahid.

“We are proud to work with the region’s leading player, and one that is committed to bringing the Bundesliga closer than ever before to millions of football fans,” said Peer Naubert, CEO of Bundesliga International.

“We are proud to partner with the Bundesliga, bringing the next three seasons of the German Premier League to the MENA region exclusively across MBC broadcast and streaming platforms. Our partnership will extend beyond broadcasting rights to also include marketing and promotion, as well as exchanging comprehensive technical expertise, and much more,” said Mike Sneesby CEO of MBC Group.