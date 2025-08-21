Boat Rocker Acquires Majority Stake in Industrial Brothers

Toronto-based Boat Rocker Studios has acquired a majority stake in full-service animation studio Industrial Brothers.

Previously, Boat Rocker held a minority stake in Industrial as well as having a first-look deal with the studio – its co-production partner on Dino Ranch, Island Explorers, Remy & Boo and Daniel Spellbound.

In connection with this new investment, the parties have also renewed their first-look co-production deal.

Industrial Brothers co-founder and chief creative officer Matthew Fernandes will continue to lead Industrial Brothers, with chief operating officer Tammy Semen overseeing production and day-to-day operations.

Fernandes, together with Boat Rocker founders David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, will comprise the board of the company, working closely with Boat Rocker’s Jon Rutherford, president of Global Rights, Franchise & Content Strategy, on the company’s Kids & Family and Animation strategy.

This latest move follows on the news of Boat Rocker Studios’ return to operating as a privately held, independent studio.