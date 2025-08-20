Rose D’Or Latino Awards Unveil Jury Members

The Rose d’Or Latino Awards have announced the jury members for their third edition, whose final gala will be held in Miami as part of Content Americas 2026.

This year, the jury — chaired by Angelique Boyer and Pierluigi Gazzolo — is comprised of nearly 200 executives from companies such as Amazon MGM Studios, Atresmedia, Banijay, Canela Media, Caracol, Directv, Disney, Globo, Grup Mediapro, Mediaset España, Movistar Plus+, Paramount, RCN, RTVE, Secuoya Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Spotify, Telemundo Studios, TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, Warner Bros. Discovery, and YouTube.

The Latin Rose d’Or Awards will recognize the best Spanish and Portuguese-language content in 14 categories — also including Digital-first and Branded entertainment.

Submissions are open until October 6, 2025 (content released between July 1, 2024 and October 6, 2025).

The complete line-up of jury members is available here.