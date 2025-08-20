‘Ku’damm 77’ To Have World Premiere at MIPCOM

The world premiere of ZDF Studios’ Ku’damm 77, the latest chapter of the era-spanning German family saga, will be staged at this year’s MIPCOM Cannes (October 13-16. 2025).

Created and written by Annette Hess and directed by Maurice Hübner, the UFA Fiction-produced historical drama depicts a family through different decades at the ‘Galant’ dance school on Kurfürstendamm, with this latest three-part installment picking up in the Berlin of the 1970’s.

The program will premiere on October 14 in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals. The screening is open to all MIPCOM delegates and will be followed by a Q&A with the showrunner, director, producer and members of the cast.

Dr. Markus Schäfer, president and CEO of ZDF Studios, said: “The selection of Ku’damm 77 for a World Premiere Screening in Cannes proves the importance of German drama series in this top-class international arena. ZDF Studios is proud of this appealing addition to its drama catalogue, and we are confident that this programme will enjoy the same success with worldwide audiences as previous ‘Ku’damm’ editions.”

“The Ku’damm collection has truly resonated around the world.” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “Its authentic, universal, and compelling storytelling has struck a chord with audiences, and we are thrilled that the international television community will get the chance to catch the first look in Cannes of its much anticipated 70’s era.”

Worldwide distribution is handled by ZDF Studios.

Photo: ZDF/ Conny Klein