Global Agency to Rep “Dynasty of Love”

Turkey-based Global Agency has secured the international distribution rights for new series “Dynasty of Love,” from FARO and Gold Film.

The new family drama follows a powerful tycoon facing the end of his reign. With an election looming and rivals threatening his bus empire, he makes a shocking move: he replaces his true heirs with an impostor son who can protect his legacy. As secrets unravel and power shifts within the family, the line between loyalty and ambition blurs, leaving everyone’s fate suspended.

The series is set to air on Show TV on Thursday evenings during primetime. Its cast includes Akın Akınözü (Hercai, The Game of My Destiny), Serra Arıtürk (Remember, The Club), Ercan Kesal (The Pit, The Bad Penny), Erkan Kolçak Köstendil (Magnificent Century Kösem, The Pit), Hazal Türesan (Red Roses, The Miracle), and Derya Karadaş (Ethos, Man on Pause).

Izzet Pinto, founder & CEO of Global Agency, said: “We are extremely proud to be the exclusive distributor of this strong project. Even before production started, it was a project that was eagerly awaited. With its striking visuals, compelling characters, and a blend of romance, mystery, and high drama, Dynasty of Love is set to keep viewers hooked week after week. The cast’s strong chemistry and the engaging, layered storyline make it a standout contender for one of the year’s most talked-about dramas.”

Yamaç Okur and Mehmet Eryılmaz, the founders of FARO, commented: “With our very first project, we are proud to bring audiences a series that combines the epic, multi-layered storytelling of Succession with the emotional intensity of Yamaç’s previous international hit, The Pit. At its core, Dynasty of Love is both a sweeping family saga and a passionate love story, where personal betrayals and hidden desires shape every character’s unpredictable journey.”