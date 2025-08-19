Muziki Africa Unveils 2025 Program

Muziki Africa, the music industry gathering to be held at FAME Week in Cape Town on September 2-3, 2025, has unveiled this year’s program.

Panel discussions will feature industry speakers such as Msaki, Danilo Acquisto, Osman Mkhondo, Thando Nyameni, Cannon Kent and Martin Myers, among others. Topics include music rights and royalties, financial models and eco-systems, as well as the convergence of music, film and television.

Among the key sessions on the program are: “Show Me the Money – Making Sense (and Cents) of the Music Industry Money Map,” a panel moderated by Martin Myers (Cape Talk) and featuring Aldor Nini (Acromax Media), Thando Nyameni (KUMISA), Tiyani Maluleke (SAMPRA) and Osman Mkhondo (OM Attorneys & PambiliMedia); “Beyond the Stage: Turning Your Musical Voice into a Multi-Platform Powerhouse,” moderated by Brian Little (Pressure Cooker Studios) with insights from Fosta Ngcukana (Bridges for Music), Rudy Julius and Tumi Mogapi (Africori); and “ The Truth About Music Rights in Film & Television—Debunking Myths and Maximizing Opportunities” with Andrew Mitchell of Gresham Rights Management.

Muziki Africa is sponsored by the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA), the Downtown Music Publishing Africa (DMPA), and the KwaZulu-Natal United Music Industry Association (KUMISA).

The full program is available here.