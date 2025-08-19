BBC Studios Germany Launches Comedy-Reality Label

BBC Studios Germany has launched a dedicated comedy and reality label. The new division will be based in Munich and will be headed by Nina Etspüler in her new role as producer and executive producer. She will collaborate closely with the BBC Studios Germany team in Cologne.

Phil Schmid, managing director of BBC Studios Germany, said: “Nina Etspüler is one of the most respected and creative leaders in our industry. She brings exceptional expertise in development, production, and format adaptation, along with an outstanding network spanning broadcasters, streaming services, artists, and creatives. This is a perfect strategic fit for our ambitions in Germany and an equally strong match on a personal level. With Nina joining in January 2026—alongside our fantastic Entertainment team led by Markus Templin and our growing Fiction division under Eva Holtmann — we look forward with confidence and excitement to the next chapter of BBC Studios Germany’s growth.”

Etspüler’s career includes senior positions at Leonine Studios, Red Arrow Studios, Florida TV, and ProSiebenSat.1

Photo BBC Studios Germany ©Sina Scherer