Up the Ladder: All3Media International, A Fábrica

• All3Media International is promoting Jennifer Askin — currently senior vice president, North America — to executive vice president, Americas, following Sally Habbershaw’s exit to relocate to the U.K. Askin joined All3Media International in 2021 as SVP, North America, and has been managing sales across the U.S. and Canada.

The New York office will also see the arrival of Whitney Muroff as vice president, North America. Muroff was most recently at Warner Bros. Discovery. The company has also promoted Cristina Smith to manager, Sales and Commercial Strategy, North America, having joined the Americas team in 2022.

• A Fábrica Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, part of Banijay Americas, has appointed Santiago Zapata as its new Scripted vice president. Zapata will oversee all scripted development and production for the recently launched Mexico City-based label. He joins from Ntertain Studios/Neon16.