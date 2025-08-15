Spirit, Beat Six Launch YouTube Channel

U.K.-based prodco Spirit Studios has partnered with Beat Six, a creator collective of six British beauty creators, to launch an original YouTube channel blending beauty, entertainment and creator-led formats.

The Beat Six line-up includes Colleen Milner, Georgia Barratt, Kristy Webley, Lucas Rodgers, Matthew Kenyon and Will Grande.

The channel offers a mix of styles, perspectives, personalities, and genuine friendships. Each member brings their own unique creative voice, signature aesthetic, and loyal audience.

Matt Campion, founder and creative director at Spirit Studios, said: “We’re excited to launch Beat Six, a bold new digital brand produced, and channel managed by Spirit Studios, showcasing the talent of six exceptional U.K. creators. At a time when YouTube collectives are crossing into mainstream streaming, we’re proud to be at the forefront of this creative shift, building something that feels truly future-focused.”

The Beat Six YouTube channel debuted on August 14, with weekly episodes and ongoing shortform content releases.