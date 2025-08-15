Paramount Hosts ‘King & Conqueror’ Premiere Event

Paramount Global Content Distribution held the global premiere event of the epic drama series “King & Conqueror” at the BFI Southbank in London yesterday.

King & Conqueror is the story of the clash between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy, two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of the crown.

Paramount Global Content Distribution has licensed the eight-part historical epic drama in over 100 markets worldwide. Produced by The Development Partnership, Rabbit Track Pictures, Shepherd Content, RVK Studios, and CBS Studios in association with the BBC, the series will debut on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the U.K. on August 24, 2025.

(Pictured l. to r.) Eddie Marsan, Lisa Kramer, president, International Content Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution, director and executive producer Baltasar Kormákur, executive producer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emily Beecham, executive producers James Norton, Kitty Kaletsky and Robert Taylor at the rooftop photocall at Corinthia London hotel.

Photo credit: Sam Jackson / Paramount Global Content Distribution