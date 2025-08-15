FilmRise’s Short-Form Content on Fire TV Channels

FilmRise, a Radial Entertainment company, has expanded its content offering to include short-form content curated from FilmRise’s library on Amazon’s Fire TV Channels, available via all Fire TV and Echo Show devices in the U.S. This launch marks the debut of FilmRise’s library in short form.

Daniel Gagliardi, co-head of Sales, Distribution & Strategy, EVP North American Digital Distribution, commented, “It made perfect sense to expand and build upon our long-time relationship with Amazon and their wide array of connected devices as one of the best ways to extend our vast library of films, TV series and creator content in the short form.”

Over 2,000 short form clips (5-15 minutes each) from 14 content creators will be available on Fire TV Channels. Creators include FilmRise top streaming performers such as Preston and Brianna, Uncle Roger, Unspeakable and more.