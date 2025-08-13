Cineverse and Banyan Launch Microseries Studio

Cineverse and Banyan Ventures, the venture arm of former ABC Entertainment Group and WME chairman Lloyd Braun, have launched MicroCo, a 50/50 joint venture between the two companies.

MicroCo is the first U.S.-based studio and AI native platform built specifically for microseries: serialized, short-form, mobile-first content.

MicroCo will produce low cost, high-quality content and deliver it directly to genre-driven audiences with an AI native platform built to foster and engage passionate fan communities. In addition to producing original microseries, MicroCo will collaborate with existing content creators to support them in expanding their creative footprint.

MicroCo is led by Lloyd Braun, chairman of MicroCo; Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cineverse, Erick Opeka, president and chief strategy officer of Cineverse; former Showtime president Jana Winograde, CEO of MicroCo; and former chairman of NBCU TV & Streaming Susan Rovner, chief creative officer of MicroCo.