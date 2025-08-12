Up the Ladder: FOX, Cineverse

FOX Entertainment Global has appointed Liz Tang as vice president, U.K. Content & Acquisitions. Based in London, Tang will oversee content management for the distribution division of FOX Entertainment’s owned and affiliated production entities based in the U.K., as well as identify and acquire programming from third-party producers.

Cineverse has appointed Michele Edelman as EVP, Technology & General Manager, Matchpoint, reporting to Cineverse president of Technology and chief product officer, Tony Huidor. Edelman spent 20 years at Warner Bros. in multiple departments and positions. This appointment comes following several months as a consultant to the Cineverse Technology Group.