MISTCO’s ‘Bahar’ Tours Latin America

MISTCO’s first production, Turkish drama series “Bahar,” is now being aired simultaneously on several Latin American networks, including Telefuturo, Pasiones Latam, and Flix Latino.

Bahar follows the emotional journey of a woman who, after experiencing deep personal loss and hardship, reinvents herself and strives to build a new life with her love.

MISTCO’s managing director Aysegul Tuzun Yıldırım said: “Latin America has shown a great interest in character-driven, emotional storytelling, and Bahar is exactly the kind of series that resonates with audiences. As our first IP, we are proud that the series has been receiving great interest from all around the world.”