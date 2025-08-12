Dana Walden to Receive Int’l Emmy Founders Award

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will bestow the 2025 International Emmy Founders Award upon Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. She will receive the award at the 53rd International Emmy Awards Gala on November 24, in New York City.

“It’s an extraordinary privilege to be recognized by the International Academy,” said Walden. “I’ve worked with some of the most talented creators and executives in the world – people who care deeply about storytelling and its power to connect audiences across the globe. This recognition reflects their passion and dedication, and I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Walden oversees The Walt Disney Company’s full portfolio of entertainment media, news and content businesses globally, including shared oversight of Disney+ and Hulu, as well as technology and ad sales.

Prior to joining Disney, Walden was CEO of Fox Television Group.