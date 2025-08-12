ATV’s “Hidden Destiny” Sets Foot in Europe

ATV Distribution has finalized new international sales for its recently launched Turkish drama “Hidden Destiny” (Can Borcu).

After a successful local debut in Turkey, the drama has now been picked up in Croatia, Albania, and Romania—marking its first steps into the European market.

Airing every Saturday night on ATV, Hidden Destiny offers a modern take on family dynamics and emotional reckoning. The series centers on two families whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined after a single tragic incident. As secrets unfold and past wounds resurface, the characters are forced to confront their sense of duty, guilt, and identity. The cast includes Ebru Ozkan Saban and Bulent Inal.

“We are pleased to see interest from Europe in Hidden Destiny,” said Muge Akar, head of Sales at ATV Distribution. “Its story moves across borders easily, with themes that resonate beyond language or geography. We are excited to introduce it to more viewers across Europe.”

The series has already been renewed for a second season.