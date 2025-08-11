The Fun Side of Dull Meetings

Recently, when VideoAge learned that, way back in 2019, execs at Microsoft Japan mandated that no meetings could go longer than 30 minutes, our editors immediately sent out a survey to 60 current and former top international TV executives asking who in their company is or was a “meeting abuser.” The question was unanimously… ignored, perhaps indicating that they themselves were the “abusers.”

Over the years, business media has generated numerous jokes and cartoons about the excessive number of internal company meetings, to the point that licensing those cartoons has in itself become a business. Still, these days, it is unclear if management is convening company meetings simply to talk about cutting back on meetings.

According to some reports, a single, hour-long company meeting with five attendees can cost a company an estimated $338, with the cost increasing with the seniority levels of attendees.

VideoAge also found out from statistics floating all over the Internet that a veritable 83 percent of American employees spend a third of their working week in company meetings, and that 47 percent of those employees say that meetings are a waste of time.