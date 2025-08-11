Inter Medya Secures Ecuador Deals

Turkish content distributor Inter Medya has licensed drama series “Last Summer” and “Heartstrings” to Ecuador.

Last Summer revolves around idealist Prosecutor Selim Kara, who receives an offer too good to refuse from a mob leader he put into prison 8 years ago.

Heartstrings will premiere in Turkey tomorrow, August 12, before making its way to Ecuador soon.

The series follows Mahinur, who finds out that the beloved daughter she has raised for years, Bade, is not her biological child. Meanwhile, her biological daughter, Derin, has been raised by Mahinur’s millionaire boss, Aras. When Bade’s illness forces these two families to unite, Mahinur and Aras must come together as a family, embarking on an emotional journey of healing and discovering an unexpected and profound love.