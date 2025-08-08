TIFFCOM to Focus on IP Adaptations

The 22nd edition of TIFFCOM will be held over three days during the Tokyo International Film Festival, from October 29 to October 31, 2025 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center Hamamatsucho-Kan. The market will bring together a diverse range of content holders and industry professionals from around the world.

This year’s TIFFCOM will introduce a new initiative in response to growing global demand for Japanese IP Adaptations; and several events are planned in collaboration with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), providing further opportunities for international exchange and regional partnership.

Last year, the event welcomed over 4,000 industry professionals from 38 countries and regions.