MIPCOM Unveils BrandStorytelling Speakers

The initial tranche of speakers for the first international edition of the BrandStorytelling Summit at MIPCOM Cannes (October 13-16, 2025) has been unveiled.

Companies and speakers spanning global brands, agencies, production, experiential and insight areas to date confirmed to appear at the summit, to be staged in partnership with MIPCOM on October 13 and 14, 2025, include:

Banijay Entertainment, Carlotta Rossi Spencer, Global head of Branded Entertainment Business Development

Blink49 Studios, Adam Puchalsky, president, Brand Studio

BBC StoryWorks, Farra Kober, VP, Content Studio

Dentsu, Cathy Boxall, Global head of Entertainment

Digitas, Mark Book, EVP, head of Content North America

Forbes, Janett Haas, SVP Research and Insights

Fremantle, Roberta Zamboni, Global head of Branded Content & Sponsorship

Indeed, Aidan McLaughlin, Global Marketing director

K7 Media, Clare Thompson, Non-Executive director

Toys“R”Us, Kim Miller Olko, Global chief marketing officer and president of Toys“R”Us Studios

TRAVERSE32, Brendan Gaul, Global president

Scenery, Isidoor Roebers, founder

Sub-Genre, Brian Newman, founder

UTA, Sam Glynne, head of EMEA, Entertainment and Culture Marketing

In all, over 25 executives are set to speak at the summit, which brings together brands, content creators and television creatives with the aim of nurturing, producing and funding brand-led stories through showcases, networking and deal making opportunities.

IPG Mediabrands Entertainment Spain are also today confirmed as a sponsor for the event.