AFM Gears Up for 2025 Edition in L.A.

The American Film Market has announced the current line-up of participating exhibitors for its 46th edition, taking place November 11–16, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Companies from over 60 countries have registered to attend the event to date and exhibitors currently include: 13 Films, AGC Studios, Altitude, Anton, Architect, The Asylum, Bankside Films, Beta Cinema, Blue Fox Entertainment, Charades, Cornerstone Films, Embankment Films, Entertainment Squad, Essential, Film Mode Entertainment, Filmax, Fortitude International, Gaumont, GOODFELLAS / Wild Bunch International, HanWay Films, Highland Film Group, K5 International, Kinostar, Lionsgate, The Match Factory, Myriad Pictures, NEON, north.five.six, Pathé Films, Protagonist Pictures, SND M6 Group, STUDIOCANAL, STUDIO TF1, TrustNordisk, Upgrade, The Veterans, Vision Films, UMG / Lakeshore, Voltage Pictures, WME Independent, and XYZ Films; in addition to national umbrella stands from China, France, Germany, Italy, and Thailand.

AFM Screenings will take place just steps away from the Fairmont Century Plaza at the AMC Century City 15.

Alongside the market, AFM’s LocationEXPO® is expanding this year, reflecting increased demand from national and regional film commissions, production service companies, and attendees seeking global production support, shooting locations, and incentives.

AFM 2025 will also feature the return of its conference series, The AFM Sessions. Spanning four full days, the program will bring leading voices from across the global industry to its stages to explore the trends and technologies shaping the film and television landscape.