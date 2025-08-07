The Trump Effect on “The NY Times”

U.S. president Donald Trump has again proved that he has a positive effect on traditional media with The New York Times — a newspaper that tends to have an antagonistic attitude towards the U.S. President — reporting second quarter gains in both subscriptions and advertising.

The Times added some 230,000 digital-only subscribers, so that now 11.9 million people subscribe to at least one of the daily’s news product. Total revenue increased 10 percent to $685.9 million, of which $481.4 million were generated by subscriptions (of these, $350 million were from digital subscriptions, with an increase of 15 percent). Advertising revenue increased to $134 million. The Times also received $70.5 million from licensing and other revenues.

These results compare favorably to those in 2023, prior to the Trump presidency, when advertising revenue decreased by 8.4 percent, and subscriptions were down by 19.9 percent (3.7 percent digital, and 16.2 percent print).