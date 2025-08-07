Paramount-Skydance Merger Finally Closes

Skydance Media and Paramount Global have finally completed their merger, creating a standalone global media and entertainment company, Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (“Paramount”).

Paramount Class B shares will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “PSKY.”

David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, commented: “Today marks an exciting and pivotal moment as we prepare to bring Paramount’s legacy as a Hollywood institution into the future of entertainment. My vision is to honor exceptional storytelling while modernizing how we make and deliver content to support the world’s top creative talent, enhance experiences for audiences worldwide, and create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Ellison added: “It is truly an honor and a privilege to help lead this iconic brand into its next chapter. My experience at Skydance and across all levels of production has shown me what it takes to bring great stories to life — and just how powerful it is when visionary creators are supported by strong leadership and a clear mission. With a deep understanding of the industry and a strategic approach to growth, we will stay grounded in creative excellence, embrace cutting-edge innovation, and continue delivering the entertainment, news, and sports experiences that connect with audiences worldwide. Together, we have the opportunity not only to shape Paramount’s future, but also to play a meaningful role in where our industry is headed — and we can’t wait to get started.”