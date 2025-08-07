Juan José Campanella to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rose d’Or Latinos

Argentinian screenwriter, director and producer Juan José Campanella will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the third edition of the Rose d’Or Latinos, taking place in Miami as part of Content Americas 2026 (January 19-22, 2026).

Campanella will also deliver a keynote at the event, where he will share insights into his creative mission, current projects and the evolving audiovisual landscape.

One of the most prominent film and television directors in Argentina and Latin America, Campanella has also worked extensively in the U.S. Most recently, Campanella wrote, directed and produced The Envoys, starring Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Luis Gerardo Méndez for Paramount+, while he is currently in post on the Netflix feature Parque Lezama. Both projects were produced through his company 100 Bares.

He is also the founder of animation studio Mundoloco CGI, which is behind the film Underdogs, preschool series Mini Beat Power Rockers and Netflix’s upcoming animated adaptation of the Argentinian comic strip Mafalda.

Submissions are now open for Rose d’Or Latinos 2026, which celebrates the best Spanish- and Portuguese-language content across 14 categories. The deadline is October 6, 2025, and eligible titles must have aired between July 1, 2024, and October 6, 2025.