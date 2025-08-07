Gaumont’s Retrospective at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

French studio Gaumont, on the occasion of its 130th anniversary, has partnered with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a special retrospective through its film history.

As part of this retrospective, 12 features and one grouping of 12 short films from Gaumont’s library, with one program per decade each representing a key moment in the company’s 130 years, will be screened throughout a one-month period at the Museum.

This series will kick off on September 11, 2025, with an invitation only cocktail event and screening of Gaumont’s 1967 film Weekend (pictured) by Jean-Luc Godard.

Sidonie Dumas, Gaumont’s CEO, Nicolas Atlan, president of Gaumont U.S. and SPLATAM, and Amy Homma, Academy Museum director and president, will headline the evening.