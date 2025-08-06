Germany, Italy in Accord Over MFE-ProSieben Bid

The board of German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Media recommended that shareholders accept the improved takeover offer presented on July 28, 2025 by Italy’s MFE-Mediaforeurope, a group — controlled by the Berlusconi family — that has been trying to take ownership of ProSiebenSat.1 for years, looking to create a pan-European TV footprint.

The offer consideration represents a premium of approximately 24 percent over MFE’s initial offer. The company’s executive board and supervisory board believe that MFE’s amended offer — 4.48 euro per share, plus a 1.3 MFE-A shares for each ProSiebenSat.1 share — is appropriate and recommended that shareholders accept it.

The board’s assessment of the amended offer and its recommendation are based on the assumption that annual recurring cost synergies of approximately EUR 150 million will be realized within four to five years through a combination of the two companies. This assumes the full legal integration of ProSiebenSat.1 into MFE.