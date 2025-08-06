Fox Corporation released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, yesterday.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported total revenues of $3.29 billion, a 6 percent increase from the prior year quarter. Net income was $719 million, up from $320 million. For the full fiscal year, the company reported total revenues of $16.30 billion, a 17 percent increase from the previous year. Net income for the year was $2.29 billion, compared to $1.55 billion.
Performance was driven by high ratings and advertiser interest, especially at Fox News Channel and the Tubi AVoD service — advertising revenues surged by 26 percent.
The company also announced the upcoming launch of FOX One, a new streaming service starting on August 21 for $19.99 per month. It will offer live and on-demand access to Fox’s portfolio of news, sports, and entertainment content.
