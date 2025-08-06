‘Boston Blue’ to Have World Premiere at MIPCOM Cannes

MIPCOM Cannes and Paramount Global Content Distribution will hold the world premiere of Boston Blue, the expansion from the long-running drama Blue Bloods, on the eve of this year’s market (October 13-16, 2025).

Lead and executive producer Donnie Wahlberg and star Sonequa Martin-Green will be in attendance.

Boston Blue sees Boston-born Wahlberg reprising his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan, who takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own police career in Boston.

The pre-opening night screening will take place on October 12 in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals and will be open to all delegates and followed by a Q&A with Wahlberg and Martin-Green.

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, the global premiere comes ahead of the show’s debut on CBS on October 17 in the U.S.

Boston Blue is produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.