Up The Ladder: Linda Yaccarino at eMed

Digital health platform eMed Population Health has appointed Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of X, as the company’s new chief executive officer. Prior to her CEO role at X, Yaccarino was the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

“The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet completely transformed by it. There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way through the digital channels that impact consumers directly in ways that have never been done before,” said Yaccarino. “To be a leader in today’s healthcare marketplace, companies need to have a fearless tenacity that allows them to not only grow, but to also be brave enough to step forward and redefine an entire industry. We are very well-positioned to be that tenacious leader, striving toward our ultimate goal of improving global healthcare outcomes through our groundbreaking services and platforms.”