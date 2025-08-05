GMA Celebrates 75 Years with Kapuso Stars

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the Philippines’ GMA Network unveiled a station ID that brings together the biggest Filipino stars and personalities under the message: Kapuso, maraming salamat (Forever One with the Filipino).

The station ID opens with Kapuso stars and personalities Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado, Jessica Soho, Michael V., Mel Tiangco, and Heart Evangelista.

They join a line-up of Sparkle stars led by Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Ruru Madrid, Bianca Umali, Sanya Lopez, Miguel Tanfelix, Gabbi Garcia, Jillian Ward, Sofia Pablo.

Additional personalities and journalists that lend their voices to the network’s tribute are Boy Abunda, AiAi delas Alas, Vicky Morales, Emil Sumangil, Arnold Clavio, Howie Severino, Kara David, Pia Arcangel, Atom Araullo, Ivan Mayrina, Melo del Prado, and Orly Mercado, among others.

Serving as the theme song of the station ID is “Isa Sa Puso ng Pilipino,” performed by Julie Anne San Jose and other Kapuso singers, accompanied by the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth.