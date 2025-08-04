Skydance Unveils New Leadership at Paramount

David Ellison, Skydance Media CEO, will lead the new company as chief executive officer after its merger with Paramount Global is completed by August 7.

The new company will be structured into three main business units: studios, direct-to-consumer and TV media.

Former NBCUniversal chief executive, Jeff Shell, will become president of Paramount, while Andy Gordon will serve as chief strategy and operating officer. Both join from RedBird Capital Partners, Skydance’s financial partner on the merger.

George Cheeks, one of the former co-CEOs leading Paramount, will be chair of TV Media. Andrew Warren will continue as interim CFO.

The other leadership appointments are as follows:

Dana Goldberg, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and chair of Paramount Television

Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and vice chair of platforms

Cindy Holland, chair of direct-to-consumer

Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon, general counsel and acting chief legal officer

Jim Sterner, chief people officer

Melissa Zukerman, chief communications officer