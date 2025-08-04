Kanal D Licenses “Ruthless City” in Brazil

Kanal D International has licensed Turkish drama series “Ruthless City“ in Brazil. The series tells a powerful story of ambition, betrayal, and redemption, revolving around the Karaçay and Yılmaz families and their twisted love lives. Produced by Avsar Film, the series follows single mother Seher who moves with her three children to Istanbul, where she meets a wealthy businessman and his family. Written by Sirma Yanik, Ruthless City boasts a cast that includes Fikret Kuskan, Deniz Ugur, Mine Tugay, among others.