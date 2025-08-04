Inter Medya’s “Deception” to Air in Spain, Honduras

Inter Medya’s drama series Deception, produced by TIMS&B Productions, continues to strengthen its global presence with recent sales to Spain and Honduras.

These new deals follow the series’ performance in key territories such as Italy and Argentina. In Italy, Deception consistently ranked among the week’s most-watched programs. In Argentina, the series debuted in primetime as the #1 show in its time slot, securing 7.67 rating points and a 47.51 percent audience share.

Deception, starring Vahide Perçin, Mustafa Uğurlu, Feyza Sevil Güngör, Berkay Ateş, and Ercan Kesal, revolves around a family court judge who seems to have a picture-perfect life. But events buried in her family’s past soon come to light.