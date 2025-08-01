Turkish Drama “Farah” Premieres in Italy

Calinos Entertainment’s drama series “Farah” (“Io sono Farah”) premiered on Italy’s Canale 5 on July 28, achieving a 24 percent audience share.

The series, produced by O3 Medya and originally broadcasted on Turkey’s NOW, has now been sold to 85 countries.

Io sono Farah stars Demet Özdemir as Farah Erşadi, a resilient Iranian mother navigating a world of crime to protect her son; Engin Akyürek as Tahir Lekesiz, whose intense love story with Farah unfolds against a backdrop of danger and sacrifice; Fırat Tanış, Feyyaz Duman, Senan Kara, and Oktay Çubuk.

Adapted from the Argentine series La chica que limpia, the show blends themes of immigration, motherhood, and redemption.