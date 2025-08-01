Kanal D’s “Time Goes By” Travels to Colombia

Kanal D International has licensed Turkish drama series “Time Goes By” in Colombia.

A powerful tale of love, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds of family, Time Goes By has already built a loyal following in several Latin American territories.

Directed by Zeynep Günay Tan, the series is set in 1960s Istanbul and revolves around the Akarsu family, whose patriarch, a ship captain, starts an affair with a foreign woman.

The classic series, which aired initially in 2010, has been dubbed in over 30 languages and broadcast worldwide.

Kanal D International handles international distribution.