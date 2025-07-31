Up The Ladder: World Film Institute

The World Film Institute appointed E! Entertainment Television founder Larry Namer as its new chairman.

Under Namer’s leadership, WFI will expand its reach to deliver world-class educational programs for aspiring filmmakers, digital storytellers, and content innovators.

Namer succeeds WFI’s founder and president Dr. Olympia Gellini.

​​Gellini commented, “It’s the right time for me to pass the torch to a true visionary who sees the need to offer high-quality educational programs to everyone, anywhere in the world who wants to be a visual content creator—whether it be storytelling via film or TikTok. There is no one I know better than Larry Namer to lead WFI into that new direction.”

Namer (pictured) added, “I am honored to join the World Film Institute at such a pivotal moment. Today’s creators need tools, mentorship, and opportunities that match the speed and diversity of the digital age. Together, we will build on WFI’s legacy and open doors for storytellers from every corner of the globe.”