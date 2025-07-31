MIP London Sets Date For 2026 Edition

MIP London confirmed that the upcoming edition of the international content and networking market will take place from February 24-26, 2026, at the Savoy Hotel and IET London.

MIP London brings together delegates from around the world for a program of screenings and presentations.

Last year’s event gathered over 2,800 delegates from over 80 countries, with the largest portion of delegates coming from Europe followed by North America, and a significant portion from Asia, Latin America, and MENA.