Little Dot Studios Acquires Content From The Asylum And Shoreline

Little Dot Studios picked up a combined 500 hours of content from international distributors The Asylum and Shoreline Entertainment.

Little Dot licensed 200 hours of music documentaries from Shoreline. The package includes documentaries on AC/DC, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Nirvana, and Pink Floyd, among others.

Little Dot also secured 300 hours of content from The Asylum for its scripted YouTube offering, which will roll out later in the year. The package covers 2-Headed Shark Attack, starring Brooke Hogan and Carmen Electra, Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus with Debbie Gibson, and Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness.

Connie Hodson, director of Content Acquisitions & Partnerships at Little Dot Studios, remarked, “These are brilliant additions to our ever-growing content offering. The music titles from Shoreline celebrate some of the most iconic artists of all time, while The Asylum’s films tap into loyal fan bases and long-standing cult appeal. The scale and variety of these titles are a perfect match for our channel portfolio and genre expansion goals, as we continue to deliver engaging, high-performing content to global digital audiences.”

Photo credit: Shoreline Entertainment